Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alistair RATTRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alistair William RATTRAY

Notice Condolences

Alistair William RATTRAY Notice
RATTRAY Alistair William (Edinburgh)
Died at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on February 1, 2020, aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Anna, devoted dad to daughter Joanna, son-in-law to Kevin and treasured granda to Emily and Cairn. Youngest brother to Margaret, Lance and the late Gordon. Retired Dept for Work and Pensions. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, Monday, February 10, at 1 pm, to which all friends and family are cordially invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Royal Voluntary Service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -