RATTRAY Alistair William (Edinburgh)
Died at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on February 1, 2020, aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Anna, devoted dad to daughter Joanna, son-in-law to Kevin and treasured granda to Emily and Cairn. Youngest brother to Margaret, Lance and the late Gordon. Retired Dept for Work and Pensions. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, Monday, February 10, at 1 pm, to which all friends and family are cordially invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Royal Voluntary Service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 4, 2020