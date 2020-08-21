Home

MACKINNON Allan Duncan (Brue / Willowbrae)
With great sadness, we announce his passing at home, in Edinburgh, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, after a long illness. Husband to Pam, a devoted and wonderful father, a loved brother and uncle, a proud gael and a friend to many. We will miss him beyond measure. His burial will be in Barvas Cemetery, Isle of Lewis, on Wednesday, August 26. A memorial service will be held in Edinburgh to enable friends and family to come together at a later date when safe to do so.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 21, 2020
