ARMITAGE Andrew "Andy" (Penicuik / Dalkeith)
(formerly of Edinburgh Crystal)
Peacefully, on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Springfield Bank Care Home, aged 73. Andy, much loved dad to Dawn, Kevin and Lisa,
father-in-law to Kim. A doting grandad to Neve, Freya and Lexi and brother to John and late sister Anne. Due to current circumstances, a private funeral service will be taking place. Flowers may be delivered to M&F Funeral Services, 7 Eskbank Road, Dalkeith. Reach for the stars Dad,
It's your time to fly xxx.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 13, 2020