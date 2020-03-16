Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew (Andy) BROWN

Notice Condolences

Andrew (Andy) BROWN Notice
BROWN Andrew (Andy) (Grassmarket)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on March 5, 2020. Andrew, beloved husband of the late Annie, much loved dad of Drew and the late David, cherished grandad to all his grandchildren. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, March 23, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made on the day to The Royal Naval Benevolent Trust.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -