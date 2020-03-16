|
BROWN Andrew (Andy) (Grassmarket)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on March 5, 2020. Andrew, beloved husband of the late Annie, much loved dad of Drew and the late David, cherished grandad to all his grandchildren. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, March 23, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made on the day to The Royal Naval Benevolent Trust.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 16, 2020