CHAPMAN Andrew (Buckstone)
Peacefully, at Liberton Hospital, on May 13, 2020, Andy, much loved dad to Mark, Kim and Paul and loving grandad to Daniel, Cameron, and Benjamin. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will only be a private funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. A truly wonderful gentleman who will always be loved and sorely missed, but now home with the Lord and reunited with his dearly beloved wife, June.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 26, 2020