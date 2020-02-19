Home

Andrew GILLON

Andrew GILLON Notice
GILLON Andrew (Gorebridge)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Friday, January 31, 2020, Andrew, much loved husband of Anona, loving dad of Andrew and Adele, a cherished papa of Maria and Emma, a dear father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the family and a friend to many. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Margaret's Roman Catholic Church, Gorebridge, on Friday, February 28, at 10 am, thereafter to Harvieston Cemetery, Gorebridge, arriving at approximately 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 19, 2020
