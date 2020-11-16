|
SHANNON Andrew Graeme (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on November 9, 2020, Graeme, loving husband of the late Kay (nee Sutherland), much loved father to Keith and Ian, much loved father-in-law to Kate and Maryjane and much loved grandfather to Stuart. Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will be held at 10 am, on Wednesday, November 18. For webcast details please contact William Purves Funeral Directors on 0131 447 5858. No flowers please. Donations in Graeme's memory, if desired, to Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation
https://www.justgiving.com/lhbef
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 16, 2020