GROAT Andrew Brand (Edinburgh)
(Retired Parsons Peebles, Rannoch Community Centre Badminton Coach). Peacefully, after a long period of dementia, at Camilla House Care Home, on May 6, 2020. Andrew, aged 89, much loved husband of Molly, loving father to Mary, Andrew, Alex and David, father-in-law to John, Joy, Cathy and Holly, adored grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of two. Funeral for immediate family only on Wednesday, May 20, 4.30 pm, at Mortonhall Crematorium, webcast to be available. Funeral procession to pass by the Rannoch Community Centre on Rannoch Terrace at 3.50 pm. Future celebration of Andrew's life to be held at a later date, please contact immediate family to be added to a contact list.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 15, 2020