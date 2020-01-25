Home

KNOWLES Andrew (Peffermill / Musselburgh / Newbigging)
Peacefully, at home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, Andrew, a loving son of the late David and Sarah , cherished and loving friend to all who knew him. A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, January 30, at 2.30 pm and thereafter at Mortonhall Cemetery, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. A collection in memory of Andrew will be taken for the Hollies.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 25, 2020
