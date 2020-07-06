|
TEDEN Andrew (Edinburgh / London)
Passed away suddenly, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on Friday, June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Mhari-Louise, loving father of Lillie, Lou Lou and Freddie, devoted son to Frank and Judy, brother to Michael and Robyn and son-in-law of Eric and Patricia. You will be greatly missed,
And will forever live in our hearts. Family and close friends funeral due to current restrictions will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, July 9, at 11 am. Live stream of the service will be broadcast and can be viewed by contacting Scotmid Funerals, 0131 334 7308. A memorial event to celebrate Andrew's life will take place at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 6, 2020