PAGET Andrew W. (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, Andrew, beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved brother, uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle, in Scotland and Canada and a good friend to those who knew him. A short funeral service will held at Barclays Funeral Directors, Chapel, 147 - 153 Great Junction Street, EH6 5LG, on Wednesday (tomorrow), January 8, at 9.15 am, thereafter to Rosebank Cemetery for the committal at 10 am. No flowers please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 7, 2020