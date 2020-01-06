Home

WALKER Andrew (Edinburgh / Dalkeith)
Peacefully at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Andy, Former husband of Effie, beloved partner to Lily, loving dad to Anne, David, Andrew, Ian, George and the late Peter, Alan and Linda, loving brother to David, step-dad to George, Elaine and Stephen and the late Tommy and doting grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 2 pm, within Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 6, 2020
