Andrew Wilson SLIGHT

Andrew Wilson SLIGHT Notice
SLIGHT Andrew Wilson (Redhall)
Peacefully, on April 6, 2020, Andrew, loving husband of the late Edith, much loved father of Glynis, Eileen, David and Susan, father-in-law of Brian, Rab and Kenny and a loving grandpa,
great-grandpa and
great-great-grandpa. He will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Due to the current circumstances, a private service will be held at Mortonhall on Wednesday, April 15, and a celebration of Andrew's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 10, 2020
