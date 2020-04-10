|
SLIGHT Andrew Wilson (Redhall)
Peacefully, on April 6, 2020, Andrew, loving husband of the late Edith, much loved father of Glynis, Eileen, David and Susan, father-in-law of Brian, Rab and Kenny and a loving grandpa,
great-grandpa and
great-great-grandpa. He will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Due to the current circumstances, a private service will be held at Mortonhall on Wednesday, April 15, and a celebration of Andrew's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 10, 2020