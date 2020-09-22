Home

Peacefully, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Manor Grange Care Home, aged 90, with much loved wife Alison by his side, loving brother to the late Isa, uncle to Irene. Formerly of Vickers Brown Brothers, former president of Edinburgh Bowling League and Northern Bowling Club. Funeral private at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, September 29, at 2 pm. Charity collection for British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 22, 2020
