HOGG Anita (Stockbridge / Stenhouse)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on October 12, 2020.
Anita, former Secretary of Stenhouse Community Bowling Club, beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Lynne, mother-in-law to Davy, Maw to Billy and the late Mary Vee, Nana to Nick and Natalie and Gigi to Mia and Joshua. Due to current restrictions, a private family service is being held, but a webcast will be available for those who wish to attend virtually, details can be found on the Scotmid website, obituaries. Donations can be made in Anita's name directly to Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 21, 2020