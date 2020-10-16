Home

FITZPATRICK Ann (Magdalene)
Suddenly but peacefully, with her family by her side on October 6, 2020. Ann, beloved wife of the late Carl, much loved mum to Petra and Karl, devoted grandma to Carolann, Kai, Mila and Brodie. Funeral cortege will leave Ann's home address at approximately 11.25 am, on Tuesday, October 20. Funeral private due to current Government restrictions. Donations can be made in Ann's memory to Kajaki Lodge through Karl or Petra.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 16, 2020
