GILLAN Ann (Musselburgh / Tranent)
The family would like to thank all of their relatives and friends for the sympathy and support, cards and flowers, which they received following their recent sad bereavement. Heartfelt thanks to Father Basil Clark and Deacon Gordon Graham for their comforting service and all who attended at Our Lady of Loretto Church and Inveresk Cemetery. A special thank you to all of the staff from Allied Healthcare, the nursing staff from the NHS East Lothian Community Care and Marie Curie Palliative Care Teams and to Isy and Jeanette, Co-op Funeralcare, Musselburgh, for their exceptional kindness and professional support.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2020