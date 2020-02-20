Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann GILLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann GILLAN

Notice

Ann GILLAN Notice
GILLAN Ann (Musselburgh / Tranent)
The family would like to thank all of their relatives and friends for the sympathy and support, cards and flowers, which they received following their recent sad bereavement. Heartfelt thanks to Father Basil Clark and Deacon Gordon Graham for their comforting service and all who attended at Our Lady of Loretto Church and Inveresk Cemetery. A special thank you to all of the staff from Allied Healthcare, the nursing staff from the NHS East Lothian Community Care and Marie Curie Palliative Care Teams and to Isy and Jeanette, Co-op Funeralcare, Musselburgh, for their exceptional kindness and professional support.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -