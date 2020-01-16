|
|
|
NOTMAN Ann (Portobello / Newcraighall)
Peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Ann, darling wife to the late Alex, loving mum of George, Margaret and Paul, much loved mother-in-law, granny Annie, great-granny Annie, sister and friend. Funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, January 23, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be made at the service in support of Maggie's Centre.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 16, 2020