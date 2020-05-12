|
|
|
O'DONNELL Ann Maureen
(nee Lennie) (Craigmillar)
Peacefully, at home, on April 27, 2020, after a long illness, Maureen, beloved wife of John and Mum of Pauline, Eileen, Kevin, and Louise, much loved Granny to Katy, Rachel, Josie, Sean, Mary, and Ewan. Greatly missed but forever in our hearts. Private funeral on May 19. Memorial Mass to be arranged when current restrictions permit. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Castlegreen Care Home, The Little Sisters of The Poor or Dementia UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 12, 2020