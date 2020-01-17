Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna THOMSON

Notice Condolences

Anna THOMSON Notice
THOMSON Anna (Prestonpans / Galashiels)
Peacefully, at The Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, Anna (nee Cunningham), beloved wife of Bill and much loved mum of Margaret and Kerr. Loving gran to Nicola, Zoe, Rebecca and Jodie and much loved mother-in-law, sister and auntie. Funeral will take place at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Friday, January 24, at 2 pm, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to The Borders Cancer Centre and Cancer Research UK, in memory of Anna.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -