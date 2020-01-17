|
THOMSON Anna (Prestonpans / Galashiels)
Peacefully, at The Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, Anna (nee Cunningham), beloved wife of Bill and much loved mum of Margaret and Kerr. Loving gran to Nicola, Zoe, Rebecca and Jodie and much loved mother-in-law, sister and auntie. Funeral will take place at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Friday, January 24, at 2 pm, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to The Borders Cancer Centre and Cancer Research UK, in memory of Anna.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 17, 2020