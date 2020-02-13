|
|
|
CULBERTSON Anne (nee Ford) (Westburn)
It is with great sadness that the family of Anne Culbertson announce her peaceful and comfortable passing, after a brief illness on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the age of 79 years. Wife of the late Jimmy and mother to Christine and James. Anne will also be sadly missed by her brother Willie, daughter-in-law Michelle and her five grandchildren Zoe, Aidan, Arianne, James and Nicole. A funeral service in memory of Anne will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, February 20, at 10 am. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 13, 2020