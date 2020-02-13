Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne CULBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne (Ford) CULBERTSON

Notice Condolences Gallery

Anne (Ford) CULBERTSON Notice
CULBERTSON Anne (nee Ford) (Westburn)
It is with great sadness that the family of Anne Culbertson announce her peaceful and comfortable passing, after a brief illness on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the age of 79 years. Wife of the late Jimmy and mother to Christine and James. Anne will also be sadly missed by her brother Willie, daughter-in-law Michelle and her five grandchildren Zoe, Aidan, Arianne, James and Nicole. A funeral service in memory of Anne will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, February 20, at 10 am. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -