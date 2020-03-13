|
HUNTER Anne (Niddrie / Roslin / Bilston)
Suddenly, but peacefully at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on March 4, 2020, Anne, beloved mum of Victoria, loved granny of Eva and Elsie, loved sister and daughter and a dear friend to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, March 18, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service in aid of The Royal Blind School. Bright colours to be worn.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2020