CAIRNS Anne Tollins (née Brown) (Willowbrae, Edinburgh)
Ken, Fiona and Karen would like to thank all their family, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy and support through cards, letters, emails and flowers following the loss of Anne. Our appreciation and thanks to the carers from Call-In Homecare, for their kindness and professional care of Anne during her long illness, to Castlegreen Care Home, who cared for Anne in her final weeks and to Mountcastle Health Centre. Thanks to the celebrant Barbara Millar, for the lovely service and to Porteous Funeral Directors for all their guidance.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 7, 2020