THOMAS Annette (Ferry Road)
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Annette, beloved wife of the late Trevor, loving mum of Gareth and Lisa, mother-in-law to Fran and much loved grandma of Jack, Megan, Haydn and the late Niamh, cherished aunt to the family and dear friend of Margaret.
A private cremation will be held at Warriston Crematorium, with a webcast of the service available for family and friends. For details please contact Scotmid Funerals on Tel: 0131 334 7308.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 14, 2020