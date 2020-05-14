Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annette THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette THOMAS

Notice Condolences

Annette THOMAS Notice
THOMAS Annette (Ferry Road)
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Annette, beloved wife of the late Trevor, loving mum of Gareth and Lisa, mother-in-law to Fran and much loved grandma of Jack, Megan, Haydn and the late Niamh, cherished aunt to the family and dear friend of Margaret.
A private cremation will be held at Warriston Crematorium, with a webcast of the service available for family and friends. For details please contact Scotmid Funerals on Tel: 0131 334 7308.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -