Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annie JOHNSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie JOHNSTONE

Notice Condolences

Annie JOHNSTONE Notice
Johnstone Annie (Lennon) (Niddrie)
On the morning of January 26, 2020, Annie passed away peacefully, in the Western General Hospital, in her 92nd year. Loving mother to Neil, Carol, Alan, Brian, Ann and Norma, beloved mother, also to the late and much loved Derek, respected grandmother and great-grandmother to many. Funeral service to be held at St Teresa of Lisieux RC Church, at 9.30 am, on Friday, February 7, thereafter to Mount Vernon Cemetery for the service of committal at 11 am. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -