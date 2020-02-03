|
|
|
Johnstone Annie (Lennon) (Niddrie)
On the morning of January 26, 2020, Annie passed away peacefully, in the Western General Hospital, in her 92nd year. Loving mother to Neil, Carol, Alan, Brian, Ann and Norma, beloved mother, also to the late and much loved Derek, respected grandmother and great-grandmother to many. Funeral service to be held at St Teresa of Lisieux RC Church, at 9.30 am, on Friday, February 7, thereafter to Mount Vernon Cemetery for the service of committal at 11 am. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 3, 2020