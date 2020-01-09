|
|
|
McLENNAN Annie (Anne) (nee Hogg)
(Stockbridge)
Died suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, December 27, 2019.
The beloved wife of Grahame, a cherished aunt to all the family and much
loved sister of the late Tommy and Bill. A funeral service to be held at
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 3.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in aid of St Columba's Hospice. Enquiries to Scotmid Tel: 0131 551 5111.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 9, 2020