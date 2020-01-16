Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony GAUGHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony (Tony) GAUGHAN

Notice Condolences

Anthony (Tony) GAUGHAN Notice
GAUGHAN Anthony (Tony) (Oxgangs)
On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, with his family by his side, Tony, after a long illness borne with great courage and humour, passed away. Much loved husband of the late Margaret, dad to Margaret and Anna-Marie, father-in-law to Thomas, granda to Janine, Hannah and Keir and great-granda to be. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 27, at 10 am, at
St Mark's Church, Oxgangs Crescent, thereafter to Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, for 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -