|
|
|
GAUGHAN Anthony (Tony) (Oxgangs)
On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, with his family by his side, Tony, after a long illness borne with great courage and humour, passed away. Much loved husband of the late Margaret, dad to Margaret and Anna-Marie, father-in-law to Thomas, granda to Janine, Hannah and Keir and great-granda to be. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 27, at 10 am, at
St Mark's Church, Oxgangs Crescent, thereafter to Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, for 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 16, 2020