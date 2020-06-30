Home

HILL Archibald Macauley (Kirknewton)
Suddenly, on June 23, 2020, at St. John's Hospital, Archie passed away peacefully. Retired Inspector in Lothian & Borders Police. (1972-1995). He leaves behind Jean, his beloved wife and soul mate, daughter Lynne, son-in-law Allan, grandsons Charlie and Louis. Sisters Irene and Veronica, sister -in-law Irene, brothers-in-law John, Adam, Dave and Alec, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins plus many friends, especially Jim and Celia Liddel and our scotties Maggie, Angus and Fergus. Will be greatly missed by all neighbours. A graveside service will be held on July 2, 2020, at 1 pm, Kirknewton Cemetery. Regulations will apply due to the current circumstances. A celebration of his life will be held for him at a
later date.
May he rest in peace.
A more loveable, kind hearted, helpful person you ever met. A true christian.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 30, 2020
