FOY Avril Christmas Memories.
Treasured wife and mum.
To have, to love and then to part, Is the greatest sorrow of one's heart,
If we could have one lifetime wish, one dream that would come true,
We'd pray to God with all our hearts, for yesterday and you.
Love you always and forever.
See you in our dreams.
Mike, Jacqueline and Pamela xxxx.

To the most wonderful grandma.
We love and miss you so much.
Our shining star.
Walk with us and guide us.
Liam, Stefan, Jamie and Ellie xxxx.

You became a great-grandma on Saturday, December 21, 2019, gorgeous Grace Avril Elizabeth Casey.
Please watch over her xxx.

The wind beneath our wings.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 24, 2019
