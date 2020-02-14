Home

Peacefully, at Tippethill Community Hospital, on February 8, 2020, Barbara, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of the late Al, much loved mum of Nicola and Mark and their partners Gary and Aor. Devoted gran of Josh and Lucas, loving sister of John and sister-in-law Moira and dear aunt of David. Barbara will also be missed by her four legged friend Sauzee. A funeral service will take place at St John Ogilvie's RC Church, Sighthill Drive, Edinburgh, on Friday, February 21, at 11.30 am, followed by interment at Corstorphine Hill Cemetery, at 12.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2020
