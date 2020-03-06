Home

HUNTER Barbara (Babs) (Edinburgh / Tranent)
Peacefully, at the Western General Edinburgh, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, Barbara, a loving wife of the late Walter James. A loving mum, sister, granny, great-granny, aunty and great-aunty, a friend to all that knew her. A funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, March 12, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please. A collection in memory of Babs will be taken in aid of Gorgie City Farm.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 6, 2020
