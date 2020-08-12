|
|
|
MacLEOD
Barbara (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at the Abbey Care Home in North Berwick, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Barbara, dearly loved wife of the late Ian, much loved mum to Fay, Ian, Margaret, Jacqueline, Barbara and Ronald, a loving mother-in-law, and a cherished gran and grangran. Our thoughts are with family and friends who are unable to join us. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held. Donations may be sent to the Abbey Care Home. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 12, 2020