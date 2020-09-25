Home

REID Barbara (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, in the care of St Columba's Hospice, on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Formerly of City of Edinburgh Education Department, Barbara, beloved wife of Bill, loving step mum to Kenneth, mother-in-law to Lesley, dear gran to Connor and Andy and good friend to Janis, Sharon and Paddy. She is much loved and will be sadly missed. Due to the current restrictions, a private family service is taking place. Donations can be made in Barbara's name directly to St Columba's Hospice or CRUK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 25, 2020
