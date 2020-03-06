|
Thomson Barry (Aldwick, West Sussex / Stockbridge, Edinburgh)
Suddenly, on February 24 , 2020. Barry, aged 74 years, devoted husband of Patricia and father of Fraser, beloved brother of Carol, Jim and Pat, much loved brother-in-law of Josephine, Bill and Peter, caring and much loved uncle, cousin and loyal friend to many. A service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, March 13, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. No flowers, please. Donations to Dementia UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 6, 2020