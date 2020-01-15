|
|
|
GRAY Benny (Morningside)
Peacefully, at Perth Royal Infirmary with his family by his side, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, Bennett (Benny), aged 80 years, beloved husband and best friend of Vera (nee Bird), dearly loved dad of Lesley and Moray, adored papa of Ben, Christy, Emma and Rosie and a loving father-in-law of Andy and Leanne. Funeral on Thursday, January 23, service in Perth Crematorium, at
12.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, bright colours may be worn. Family flowers only please, but if desired, a retiring collection will be taken at the crematorium for Haematology / Oncology Day Unit Endowment Fund Perth Royal Infirmary.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 15, 2020