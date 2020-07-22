|
HUTSON Betty (née Norris) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Western General Hospital, on July 16, 2020, aged 86. Much loved wife and best friend to the late Frank, loving mum to Alistair and Kenneth and mother-in-law to Louise and Fiona. Proud granny and
great-granny. Will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. The funeral service which will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Friday, July 24,
at 10 am, will be private due to the current restrictions, however there will be a live webcast which can be viewed via the login details below. www.obitus.com User: Peya0311 Password: 978484. Any donations in memory of Betty may be sent to MND Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 22, 2020