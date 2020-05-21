|
|
|
COLGAN Bobby (Tranent / Macmerry)
Peacefully, after a short illness, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, Bobby, adored dad to Shirley and Bruce, best friend to Alison, loving father-in-law to Beckford and Selena, adored papa to Zoey, Leona and Derryn, devoted auld papa to Taylor and wee Zoey, loving brother, uncle and cousin to the family and friend to many. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, but will be strictly private due to restrictions. Bobby will be leaving from Macmerry Miners Club at approximately 3 pm and then passing through Tranent High Street at approximately 3.25 pm, where people can pay their last respects.
Bobby will be sadly missed but will remain in our hearts and thoughts forever.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 21, 2020