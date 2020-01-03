Home

Brian Fergusson WATSON Notice
WATSON Brian Fergusson (Edinburgh)
Left us suddenly on December 22, 2019, deeply loved father, partner and friend leaves behind his daughter Kira, partner Cathy and a legacy of music and love. Brians life will be celebrated on January 8, 2020, at 3 pm, in Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel. In place of flowers his family invite donations in Brian's name to the charity Dad's Rock. You can make a donation directly or via www.justgiving.com/BrianFWatson. Attendees are invited to wear something colourful - a wee bit purple if you have it.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 3, 2020
