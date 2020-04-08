Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin LAIDLAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin LAIDLAW

Notice Condolences

Calvin LAIDLAW Notice
LAIDLAW Calvin (Leith)
Volunteer Arms / Volli
On Monday, March 30, 2020, our "Top Boy" gained his mighty angel wings, bravely and peacefully, at his home surrounded by his family. Calvin was a wonderful husband to Pam, a cheeky brother to Jennifer, Neil and Jim, a loving dad to precious brave angel Kai, Dayne, Nicola and Calvin Jr, son to the late Alex and Nan Laidlaw, a crazy uncle to Emma, Neil, Angel Alex and all his other mental great nieces and nephews, a precious papa to Elliot, Oliver and Finlay and a great friend to many. Calvin is and will always be a "Leith Legend"! Last Orders and make a toast to him. Due to circumstances out with our control this will be a private service. However we will have a big party in his memory when we have our FREEDOM!! And as Calvin would say "the show must go on" x.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -