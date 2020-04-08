|
LAIDLAW Calvin (Leith)
Volunteer Arms / Volli
On Monday, March 30, 2020, our "Top Boy" gained his mighty angel wings, bravely and peacefully, at his home surrounded by his family. Calvin was a wonderful husband to Pam, a cheeky brother to Jennifer, Neil and Jim, a loving dad to precious brave angel Kai, Dayne, Nicola and Calvin Jr, son to the late Alex and Nan Laidlaw, a crazy uncle to Emma, Neil, Angel Alex and all his other mental great nieces and nephews, a precious papa to Elliot, Oliver and Finlay and a great friend to many. Calvin is and will always be a "Leith Legend"! Last Orders and make a toast to him. Due to circumstances out with our control this will be a private service. However we will have a big party in his memory when we have our FREEDOM!! And as Calvin would say "the show must go on" x.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 8, 2020