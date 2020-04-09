|
NORVAL Campbell (Edinburgh)
Irene and family are overwhelmed by all who sent cards, phone calls, flowers and offers of help during this very sad time. It is comforting to know how much Campbell was loved and respected. Special thanks to St. Margarets Care Home for the caring attention given to Campbell and also to Irene. H & W Harkess must be thanked for guiding us through our funeral arrangements and to Rev John Young for a comforting service at Mortonhall.
All my love, till we are together again.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 9, 2020