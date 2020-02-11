Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cari DOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cari DOYLE

Notice Condolences

Cari DOYLE Notice
DOYLE Cari (Edinburgh / Whitburn)
Cari passed away on Tuesday, February 4, at the Western General Hospital after bravely facing cancer. Beloved wife of Dennis, mum to Nick and Mark, grandma to Katelyne and Lena. She will be dearly missed by all her friends and family. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, February 17, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends and family are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Cancer Research UK would be gratefully received at the crematorium.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -