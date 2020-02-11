|
DOYLE Cari (Edinburgh / Whitburn)
Cari passed away on Tuesday, February 4, at the Western General Hospital after bravely facing cancer. Beloved wife of Dennis, mum to Nick and Mark, grandma to Katelyne and Lena. She will be dearly missed by all her friends and family. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, February 17, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends and family are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Cancer Research UK would be gratefully received at the crematorium.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 11, 2020