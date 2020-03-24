Home

BROUGHTON Carl (Dr) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, on March 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife, Kate, and sons, Rory, Gregor and Finlay. A kind, gentle and intelligent man who will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place on Friday, March 27. A webcasting link is available from the family for those who would normally join in person.
A celebration of his life will take place once circumstances allow. Donations to Bloodwise or the Intensive Care Society can be made through a JustGiving page in his name.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 24, 2020
