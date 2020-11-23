Home

Griffiths Carol (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on November 14, 2020, Carol, dearly loved wife of Leslie, loving mum to Peter and the late Les, mother-in-law to Chris, cherished nana to Simon and gran to Louise and Rebecca. For those unable to attend but wish to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will leave from Carol's home address, on Friday, November 27, at 10.15 am. Funeral private due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 23, 2020
