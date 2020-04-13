|
LAWRENCE Carol (Peebles)
Carol Ann Lawrence
(nee Burns), passed away peacefully, at home, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, with her son and daughter at her side. Loving daughter to Ann, mother to Mark and Karen, nanny to Caitlin and wife to the late Andy. Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held on Monday, April 20, at Borders Crematorium.
A live webcast will be available for those not able to attend, for log in details please email:
[email protected]
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 13, 2020