Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol LAWRENCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol LAWRENCE

Notice Condolences

Carol LAWRENCE Notice
LAWRENCE Carol (Peebles)
Carol Ann Lawrence
(nee Burns), passed away peacefully, at home, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, with her son and daughter at her side. Loving daughter to Ann, mother to Mark and Karen, nanny to Caitlin and wife to the late Andy. Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held on Monday, April 20, at Borders Crematorium.
A live webcast will be available for those not able to attend, for log in details please email:
[email protected]
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -