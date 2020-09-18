Home

BURGESS Carole Elizabeth (nee Griffiths) (Parkgrove)
After a long battle against cancer, Carole passed away peacefully, at home with family members present on September 12, 2020. Much loved wife of Roddie and cherished mum to Alli, Lesley, Susan and Robin and grandmother to Caitlin, Kieran and Hunter. A much loved special person admired by all who knew her. Funeral service will be webcast using the following logon details Website: https://www.obitus.com/
Username: Hobi8884 Password: 195585. Family flowers only please.
All donations to St Columba's Hospice.
(https://stcolumbashospice.org.uk/donate/)
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 18, 2020
