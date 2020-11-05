|
BALDERSTONE Caroline Ann (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at home on October 26, 2020, Caroline, much loved sister of Beth and husband Rod, faithful and proud aunt of Andy, Rob and Jenny. She will be much missed by her many friends and by Patch and Scamp. A private cremation will be held on Thursday, November 19, at 2.30 pm, with a live webcast available for family and friends. For details, please contact William Purves Funeral Directors Ltd on 0131 447 5858.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 5, 2020