Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Purves Funeral Directors Ltd (Morningside)
6 Braid Road
Morningside, City of Edinburgh EH10 6AD
0131 447 5419
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline BALDERSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Ann BALDERSTONE

Notice Condolences

Caroline Ann BALDERSTONE Notice
BALDERSTONE Caroline Ann (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at home on October 26, 2020, Caroline, much loved sister of Beth and husband Rod, faithful and proud aunt of Andy, Rob and Jenny. She will be much missed by her many friends and by Patch and Scamp. A private cremation will be held on Thursday, November 19, at 2.30 pm, with a live webcast available for family and friends. For details, please contact William Purves Funeral Directors Ltd on 0131 447 5858.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -