Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00
Seafield Crematorium
SLATER Carrie (Marionville / Leith)
Peacefully, at Marionville Court Care Home, on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Carrie (nee Holst), (formerly Oakville Terrace), beloved wife of the late Reg, much loved mum of Billy and Carol, dear mother-in-law to Jenny and Raymond, adored granny to Tracy, Paul, Donna and Lorraine and great-granny to Cameron, Lauren, Fraser and Ella. Funeral service to be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, February 20, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 17, 2020
