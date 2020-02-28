Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
15:00
Warriston Crematorium - Lorimer Chapel
Catherine (Rena) ANDERSON

ANDERSON Catherine (Rena)
(nee Donnelly) (Edinburgh)
Taken from us too soon at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on February 23, 2020. Much loved wife of Roger, cherished mum to Lauren, Colin and the late Michael, beloved granny of Neve and Anna, wonderful mother-in-law to Derek and Mo and dearest sister of Elizabeth. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, March 5, at 3 pm, to which all are warmly welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2020
