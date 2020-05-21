Home

ANDERSON Catherine
(nee Panton) (Stenhouse)
Sadly and peacefully, on May 16, 2020, in the loving care of Davidson House Care Home, who brought so much support and happiness to her life, Catherine (89 years), beloved wife of the late Bill, loving mum to Bill, Diane and Peter and much loved mother-in-law to Bob, Sheena and Sandra and gran to all the family who will sadly miss her. Funeral at Mount Vernon Cemetery, on May 29, at 12.30 pm, for family only. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
She will be forever in our hearts. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 21, 2020
