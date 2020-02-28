|
COLGAN Catherine
(nee Macdonald) (Tranent / Ormiston)
After a short illness, Catherine, passed away peacefully, at home, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Wilson, a much loved mum to the late Karen, Hamish and Heather, daughter in-law Rhona, cherished nana to all her grandchildren. A service will take place at Tranent Parish Church, on Friday, March 6, at 10 am and thereafter at Tranent Cemetery for 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are invited. A collection for Macmillan Nurses Scotland, in memory of Catherine.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2020