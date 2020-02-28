Home

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00
Tranent Parish Church
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:45
Tranent Cemetery
Catherine (Macdonald) COLGAN Notice
COLGAN Catherine
(nee Macdonald) (Tranent / Ormiston)
After a short illness, Catherine, passed away peacefully, at home, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Wilson, a much loved mum to the late Karen, Hamish and Heather, daughter in-law Rhona, cherished nana to all her grandchildren. A service will take place at Tranent Parish Church, on Friday, March 6, at 10 am and thereafter at Tranent Cemetery for 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are invited. A collection for Macmillan Nurses Scotland, in memory of Catherine.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2020
